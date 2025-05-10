Russia, Uzbekistan consider plan for military cooperation until 2030

10 May. 12:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Moscow and Tashkent outlined the main priorities for military cooperation until 2030.

Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov held a meeting with the head of the Uzbek Defense Ministry, Shukhrat Khalmukhamedov, during which the parties decided on a plan for military cooperation over the next 5 years.

"Following the talks, the parties signed a plan for the implementation of the strategic partnership program between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Uzbekistan in the military field for 2026-2030,”

– the Russian Defense Ministry informed.