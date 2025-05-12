Over 300 mines and ammunition defused in Azerbaijan over past week

12 May. 16:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the report of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA), 45 anti-personnel mines, 32 anti-tank mines, and more than 270 unexploded ordnances were identified and defused in the liberated territories of the republic from May 5 to 11.

It is reported that over 1,300 hectares of territory have been cleared of the dangerous legacy of military actions.

Let us remind you that last week, the mine threat issue was raised by the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov. According to the minister, about 400 mine-related incidents have been recorded in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan since November. 2020. About 70 people have been killed or seriously injured.

In total, 1,315.7 hectares of land were cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance.