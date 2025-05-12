Azerbaijan supports self-dissolution of PKK

12 May. 20:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan welcomes the self-dissolution of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is recognized as terrorist in Türkiye, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan considers this an important step towards establishing lasting peace and stability, and expects immediate practical steps to completely eliminate the terrorist threat in the region.

"We commend the brotherly Türkiye's leadership for their unwavering commitment to eradicating terrorism, fostering security, and promoting stability",

the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

Let us remind you that the decision to dissolve the PKK was made following the 12th party congress, held from May 5 to 7. The adopted declaration marks the end of the 40-year conflict between the party and Türkiye, as well as of armed struggle in general.