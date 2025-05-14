Rubio to travel to Istanbul for Russia-Ukraine talks

14 May. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other U.S. officials will be present at the May 16 Istanbul talks on Ukraine, U.S. President Donald Trump told a bilateral investment forum in Saudi Arabia.

"Marco Rubio is going to be going there, others are going to be going, and we'll see if we can get it done," Donald Trump said.

The U.S. leader was optimistic when talking about the meetings in Turkey.

"Very importantly, talks are being held in Turkey later this week, probably on Thursday, and they could produce some pretty good results," Donald Trump said.

A White House spokesperson said that Rubio will be accompanied by the U.S. president’s special envoys, Steven WItkoff and Keith Kellogg.