Archaeologists from all over the world to begin working in Karabakh

14 May. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

International archaeological expeditions will begin working in Karabakh, liberated from Armenian occupation, Farhad Guliyev, director of the Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan, said.

According to Guliyev, working with scientists from other countries in archaeological excavations in Karabakh is one of the institute's tasks.

"Archaeological research in Karabakh will be carried out mainly in the areas of the Khojaly Bronze Age Kurgan steppe and necropolis, the Imarat complex in the city of Aghdam, the Middle Bronze Age settlement of Uzerliktepe, the Paleolithic monuments of Azykh-Taglar, the Fuzuli mounds and the Shahri-Sharifan medieval city monument in the Zangilan region",

Farhad Guliyev said.

According to Guliyev, an important focus is the study of the history and culture of Caucasian Albania.