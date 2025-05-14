Saudi Arabia hopes for success of US-Iran talks

14 May. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Saudi Arabia hopes for success of the US-Iran talks on the Iranian nuclear deal, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said.

"The Kingdom fully supports the US-Iran nuclear talks and hopes to see progress in the negotiation process and its successful completion",

Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said

Let us remind you that Iran and the US have held four rounds of talks mediated by Oman. The delegation from Tehran is headed by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and the US side is led by the US President's Special envoy Steven Witkoff.

Saudi Arabia, in turn, is striving to implement its own nuclear program as part of its efforts to reduce its dependence on oil exports.