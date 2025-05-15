Iran does not rule out uranium enrichment to weapons-grade levels

15 May. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran could boost uranium enrichment to a weapons-grade level of 93% if the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) continues to pursue an anti-Iranian policy, the Iranian parliament said in an official address to IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

It was recalled that in accordance with article 4 of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, the people of Iran have three inalienable rights:

to research and develop,

to produce and use nuclear energy - provided the peaceful nature of the nuclear program, which is under the safeguards and supervision of the IAEA.

"Based on this, the Islamic Republic of Iran has no restrictions in research and development in the nuclear field and has the right to enrich uranium to the level of 93% in accordance with its scientific, medical and industrial needs," the document reads.

The representatives of the Iranian parliament warned that in the event of any encroachment on the legitimate rights of the Iranian people in the agency's next report, the IAEA will face a decisive response.