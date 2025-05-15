Iran ready to give up weapons-grade uranium in exchange for lifting sanctions

15 May. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran is ready to sign a nuclear deal with certain conditions with President Donald Trump in exchange for lifting economic sanctions, top adviser to Iran’s supreme leader Ali Shamkhani told NBC News.

The military and nuclear adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Iran would commit to never making nuclear weapons, getting rid of its stockpiles of highly enriched uranium which can be weaponized, agree to enrich uranium only to the lower levels needed for civilian use, and allow international inspectors to supervise the process, in exchange for the immediate lifting of all economic sanctions on Iran.

Asked if Iran would agree to sign an agreement today if those conditions were met, he said, “Yes.