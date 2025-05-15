Exports of Russian halal products soars

15 May. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Exports of Russian halal products increased by 82% in money terms to $380 mln in 2024, Russia's First Deputy Agriculture Minister Elena Fastova said.

"We have set major ambitious goals. And here we see trade with Islamic countries playing an important role in reaching those goals," Elena Fastova said.

According to her, Russia exported halal products worth $380 mln in 2024, which is 82% higher than in 2023.

She mentioned Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Iran among the main consumer of Russian halal products.