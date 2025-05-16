SOCAR may launch new projects in Albania

16 May. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Albania is holding discussions with SOCAR on potential new projects, Albania's Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Energy Ceno Klosi said ahead of the 6th European Political Community Summit in Tirana.

"Gasification is a key priority for us in Albania. We enjoy excellent cooperation with Azerbaijan, although at this stage, it’s fair to say that we’re learning more from Azerbaijan than we’re able to contribute ourselves. But going forward, we’re aiming for a more balanced and mutually beneficial partnership," Ceno Klosi said.

According to him, the pilot project in Korça is a kind of testing ground, but Albania is already in talks with SOCAR on additional potential gasification projects. For example, there’s likely to be significant demand for gas in Vlorë.