Hamas expresses readiness to give up power in Gaza

16 May. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A senior Hamas official also addresses whether Hamas could step down from government in order to secure peace in Gaza.

Senior Hamas official Dr Basem Naim has confirmed the militant group is in direct talks with the United States over peace in Gaza, adding that it believes Donald Trump can help broker a deal, Sky News reported.

Naim said Hamas has shared its proposed agreement both through mediators and "directly with some persons in the U.S. administration".

Dr Naim added Hamas has "accepted" an Egyptian peace proposal which "is talking about forming a Palestinian, independent, politically unaffiliated body to run the Gaza Strip".

"Before that, as long as we are still occupied people, we have all the right to continue defending our people and resisting the occupation with all means including under resistance," Basem Naim said.

The the senior Hamas official said he thinks U.S. president Donald Trump "has the capability and the will to reach this peaceful situation", exercising enough pressure on the Israelis.