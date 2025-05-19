Baku holds first talks with Pope Leo XIV after enthronement ceremony

19 May. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The ceremony of enthronement of the Pope Leo XIV took place in the St Peter Square in the Vatican on 18 May, the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis (parliament).

Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova represented Azerbaijan at the ceremony held with the attendance of Heads of State and Government, clerics and prominent public figures from the world over.

At the meeting held on the sidelines of the enthronement, the Speaker of the Milli Majlis conveyed to the Pope Leo XIV the congratulations of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Alıyev on his election as the Head of the Holy See, and wished him success in his forthcoming endeavours.