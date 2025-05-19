Peskov specifies exact time of Putin-Trump phone call 

19 May. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that a phone conversation between Russian President Putin and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump is scheduled for 5 p.m. Moscow time (2 p.m. GMT).

"At 17:00, a phone conversation with Trump will be held," Dmitry Peskov said.

Earlier, Trump said he had a phone conversation with Putin planned at 10 a.m. (5 p.m. Moscow time) on May 19. The U.S. president said that he intended to discuss the Ukrainian settlement and trade issues.

The most recent phone conversation between Putin and Trump was held on March 18.