Special Investigation Service to be abolished in Georgia

19 May. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

There will no longer be a special body for investigating crimes in which officials and employees of investigative bodies are suspected in Georgia - a decision has been made to abolish the Special Investigation Service. The initiative will be considered by the Georgian parliament.

The employees of the disbanded agency will receive financial compensation. The ongoing criminal cases investigated by the Service will be sent to the prosecutor's office.

The reasons for the decision to close the agency have not been disclosed.

Let us remind you that the Special Investigative Service began operating on April 1, 2022. It was engaged in investigating crimes committed by officials, employees of the prosecutor's office and police officers.

Another reform concerns the Intelligence Service of Georgia. Previously under the jurisdiction of the Prime Minister, it has now been transferred to the State Security Service. In addition to this, it will be renamed the National Intelligence Agency.