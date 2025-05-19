Putin reveals details of his conversation with Trump

19 May. 22:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

After the end of negotiations with his US counterpart Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin briefly informed journalists who were waiting for the end of the conversation about how the conversation between the heads of the two states went.

The conversation with US leader Donald Trump lasted more than two hours and was frank and informative, the Russian President noted.

"This conversation took place and lasted more than two hours. It was very informative and very frank, and overall, in my opinion, very useful in this regard",

Vladimir Putin said.

During the talks, the US President expressed his position on the cessation of hostilities and the establishment of a ceasefire, the Russian leader noted, TASS reports.

"First of all, I thanked President Trump for the support from the USA in resuming direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine on the possible conclusion of a peace agreement, as well as on the resumption of negotiations that, as is known, were interrupted by the Ukrainian side back in 2022",

Vladimir Putin said.

Russia is ready to continue working with Ukraine on a memorandum concerning a future peace treaty, which could also include ceasefire provisions and principles for resolving the conflict, the Russian President assured Trump.

"Russia will propose and is ready to work with the Ukrainian side on a memorandum concerning a possible future peace treaty defining a number of positions. Such as, for example, principles of settlement, timeframes for a possible peace agreement, and other relevant details, including the possibility of a temporary ceasefire if corresponding agreements are reached",

Vladimir Putin said.

During a conversation with his US counterpart, Vladimir Putin again emphasized that a temporary ceasefire in the situation in Ukraine is possible if appropriate agreements are reached. He also reiterated that Russia's position on the situation in Ukraine remains unchanged: the main thing is to eliminate the root causes of the crisis.

The head of state assured that further details of the negotiations would be provided later by the press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov and the Aide to the President Yuri Ushakov.