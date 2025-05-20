Hungarian company to work in oil fields in Azerbaijan

20 May. 19:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced the strengthening of cooperation with Hungary in the oil and gas sector. According to Aliyev, a Hungarian company will participate in the development of oil fields in Azerbaijan, with a contract expected to be signed in early 2026.

"The Hungarian company will begin working in Azerbaijani oil fields onshore. Since last year, we have started exporting natural gas to Hungary, and today the Prime Minister and I confirmed that we can meet Hungary's gas demands",

Ilham Aliyev said.

According to the President of Azerbaijan, Baku and Budapest are productively cooperating in the energy sector. In particular, Hungary is involved in the development of the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli and Shah Deniz fields.

It should be noted that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev visited Hungary today, where he met with the country's Prime Minister Viktor Orban.