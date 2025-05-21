Organization of Turkic States Informal Summit kicks off in Budapest

21 May. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, the Informal Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has opened in Budapest, the capital of Hungary.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the event. He was welcomed by Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán.

Yesterday, an informal pre-summit meeting of the OTS foreign ministers was held. The meeting was attended by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

The Informal Summit of the OTS Heads of State is hosted by Budapest under the theme "Meeting Point of East and West". This meeting is held for the first time in Hungary, which has the observer status in the OTS.