Apartment building hit by gas explosion in Russia’s Stavropol

21 May. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A household gas explosion has occurred today in an apartment building in Russia’s Stavropol.

A household gas blast rocked a residential building on Tukhachevsky Street in Stavropol on the morning of May 21. The incident occurred in a flat on the top floor.

All of the city’s emergency services are working at the scene; utility supplies to the building have been cut off. The blast caused a fire, which was promptly contained and extinguished.

According to the latest reports, three people were injured.

Stavropol Region Governor Vladimir Vladimirov said that experts will begin inspecting the building as soon as possible. After that, plans will be drawn up for reconstruction work.