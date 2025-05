21 May. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Iranian parliament voted to approve a draft law ratifying the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty with Russia, Speaker Mohamad Bagher Ghalibaf said.

As many as 191 legislators, or 90%, voted for the move, with just eight votes against, according to results of the vote broadcast by Iran’s state-run broadcaster.

On January 17, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian signed the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between Russia and Iran.