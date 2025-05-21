Iran builds wall on borders with Afghanistan, Pakistan

21 May. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces spoke about the construction of a wall on the eastern borders. According to the plan, its will be over 953-km long.

Iran is actively building a wall along its eastern borders, the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic announced during a trip to the province of Sistan and Baluchestan on May 20.

Mohammad Hossein Bagheri emphasized that this is being done to improve the security situation.

He noted that units of the army, the IRGC and the Law Enforcement Forces of Iran are located in this province. Thus, the province, which has a common border with Afghanistan and Pakistan, remains a priority for the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic.