Iran and U.S. to hold another talks in Rome

22 May. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Albusaidi said the fifth round of the U.S.-Iran consultations on resolving differences regarding Tehran’s nuclear program will be held in Italy.

"The fifth round of the Iran-US talks will take place in Rome this Friday, May 23," Hamad Albusaidi said.

The U.S. and Iran have held four rounds of talks mediated by Oman. The first round took place in Muscat on April 12; the second, in Rome - on April 19; the third, in Muscat - on April 26; and the fourth, once again in Oman’s capital - on May 11.

The Iranian delegation to the talks is headed by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while the US delegation is led by special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff.