What comes after Gideon's Chariots operation? Netanyahu responds

22 May. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will control all parts of Gaza following the conclusion of Operation Gideon’s Chariots.

In order to do so, Israel must prevent a humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian enclave to retain flexibility in the region, the Israeli PM added.

According to him, at the end of the operation, "all of Gaza’s territories will be under Israeli security control, and Hamas will be totally defeated."

Netanyahu reiterated that the main goals of the Israeli military operation in the embattled enclave are the release of hostages and the elimination of Hamas or any threat to Israel originating in the Strip.

Speaking on the IDF’s expanded engagement in Gaza, the PM laid out three phases of Operation Gideon’s Chariots: the immediate entry of aid into Gaza, the opening of aid distribution points and the creation of a humanitarian zone for civilians.