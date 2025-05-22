Bitcoin price exceeds $110,000

22 May. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The price of Bitcoin has hit a fresh all-time high as it rose above $110,000, according to Binance platform data.

As of 2:27 a.m. Moscow time (11:27 p.m. GMT on May 21), the Bitcoin price was up by 3.65% at $1110,000.

By 2:40 a.m. Moscow time (11:40 p.m. GMT on May 21), the price of the cryptocurrency had narrowed gains to 2.59% as it traded at $109,600.

Yesterday, the Bank of Russia has set the official dollar exchange rate at 79.753 rubles for May 22, 2025. The official euro exchange rate has been raised to 91.299 rubles.