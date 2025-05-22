Israel and Turkey agree in Azerbaijan to set up hotline over Syria tensions

22 May. 13:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel and Turkey agreed to establish a hotline to prevent possible military flare-ups and misunderstandings in Syria, following talks held between the two countries in April, Middle East Eye reported citing two sources.

Turkish and Israeli officials have been meeting in the Azerbaijani capital Baku since April for direct talks to resolve their differences regarding Syria.

While further talks, a fifth round, are scheduled for later this month on a broader deconfliction deal, a 24/7 hotline was established in April to quickly resolve any accidental military tensions.

A source familiar with the negotiations said the Israeli government was largely comfortable with Turkey deploying land forces, including tanks and infantry, in Syria. However, the main question was where Ankara would place its air defence systems and radars, which could monitor Israeli air operations.

Separately, Israel and Syria are holding their own talks in Baku to resolve their differences.