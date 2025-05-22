Israeli embassy employees killed in Washington shooting

22 May. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Two employees of the Israeli embassy in the United States were killed in Washington, CBS News reported, citing law enforcement.

According to the television channel, the incident occurred at 9:15 p.m. local time on Wednesday (1:15 a.m. GMT) when they were leaving the Capital Jewish Museum. Several other embassy employees were wounded.

A pro-Palestinian man is in custody after allegedly killing two Israeli embassy staff members who were leaving an event at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday night, authorities confirmed. A suspect shouted “Free, free Palestine” after he was taken into custody.

U.S. President Donald Trump slammed the shooting in Washington as "antisemitism."

"Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA," Trump said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he has ordered enhanced security measures at Israeli diplomatic missions worldwide and to increase protection for state representatives.