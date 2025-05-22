Azerbaijan offers condolences to Israel over Washington shooting

22 May. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has extended its condolences to Israel following a tragic attack in Washington.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the State of Israel and the families of two Israeli diplomats who were killed as a result of heinous attack in Washington D.C.," the statement reads.

The Azerbaijani ministry strongly condemned this cowardly act of violence, which seeks to sow fear and division.

Two staff members at the Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC, were killed Wednesday night near the Capital Jewish Museum. A 30-year-old suspect is in custody.