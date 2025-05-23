Armenia and ADB discuss cooperation issues for coming years

23 May. 9:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Thursday, May 22, Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Khachatryan met with Director of the ADB Office in the Republic, Donald Lambert. This was stated in a press release published on the Armenian government's website.

The parties discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as priority areas of cooperation for the coming years.

One of the topics of discussion was joint efforts aimed at improving the seismic safety of schools.

In addition to this, Khachatryan and Lambert discuss a number of areas of current cooperation, including the implementation of an investment program for the North-South transport corridor, as well as collaboration in the field of irrigation infrastructure and effective water resources management.