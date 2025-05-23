Airline to connect Istanbul with three cities in Uzbekistan

23 May. 12:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Uzbekistan's private airline Centrum Air will start operating flights from three cities of the republic to Istanbul, Türkiye, on May 30.

The planes will depart from Tashkent, Namangan and Samarkand. The first flight from Tashkent to Istanbul is scheduled for May 30.

It is reported that flights from the capital of Uzbekistan will be operated on Tuesdays, Fridays, Wednesdays and Sundays.

As for flights from Namangan, they will be operated on Tuesdays and Fridays. The first flight from the city to Istanbul will take place on May 31.

Planes from Samarkand will be available on Mondays and Thursdays from June 2.

According to the company, the expansion of its route network will strengthen bilateral ties and provide convenient connections to destinations in Asia and the Middle East.