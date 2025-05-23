Another 49 families return to Aghdam district

23 May. 14:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Another group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) has left for the village of Kangarli in the Aghdam region.

Today, 49 families (232 people) are returning to their homeland. After this stage, the number of residents who have returned to the village of Kangarli will reach 487 people (109 families).

Let us remind you that the population of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur has now exceeded 40,000 people, and the number is increasing every day. In addition to former IDPs, there are people working on projects to revive the region and demining it.