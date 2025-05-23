EAEU intends to eliminate trade barriers with Serbia

23 May. 15:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Representatives of government bodies and businesses of the EAEU countries took part in a seminar dedicated to the development of cooperation and the elimination of trade barriers with Serbia.

According to the press service of the Union, the event took place at the Eurasian Economic Commission under the chairmanship of the Minister of Trade of the EEC Andrey Slepnev.

The seminar discussed the intensification of cooperation within the framework of the free trade zone agreement between the EAEU and Serbia, as well as the identification and elimination of trade barriers.

Slepnev noted that the proposals announced during the event will be considered in detail together with the member countries for possible discussion at a meeting on the implementation of the agreement with Serbia.

It should be added that the EAEU and Serbia concluded a free trade zone agreement in October 2019. The document came into force in July 2021.