Memorial site for plane crash victims to be established near Aktau

24 May. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

In an initiative led by local residents, a memorial site is being established in Kazakhstan’s Aktau to commemorate those who lost their lives in the AZAL plane crash.

Reports from Kazakhstan’s media and social platforms show that the memorial area now features benches, fencing, and freshly planted flowers, creating a quiet space for reflection and remembrance.

A video circulating on social media captures the ongoing efforts, providing the community a place to pay tribute.

The memorial was built entirely through the personal efforts of the city’s residents as a tribute to those who perished in the disaster, the Kazakh media outlet reported.

Aktau plane crash

The passenger AZAL aircraft, performing regular flight from Baku to Grozny, crashed on the territory of Kazakhstan near Aktau airport on December 25, 2024.

Following the accident, two crew members, a senior flight attendant, and 35 passengers were killed. Despite the loss of life and injuries, thanks to the professionalism and courage of the pilots and flight attendants, the airplane made an emergency landing, which saved the lives of 29 people.