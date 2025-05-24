Azerbaijan and Türkiye forge stronger military bonds

24 May. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Deputy Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan – Commander of the Land Forces, Colonel General Hikmat Mirzayev, met with a delegation led by the Commander of the 1st Army of the Land Forces of Türkiye, Army General Metin Tokel, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense reported.

At the meeting, the sides held a detailed exchange of views on the current state of Azerbaijani-Turkish military cooperation and its further expansion in the future.

Both parties emphasized the importance of conducting joint exercises with the use of modern technological innovations to enhance the knowledge and skills of servicemen from the two brotherly countries. Several other issues of mutual interest were also discussed.

The Turkish delegation also visited the War Games Center of the Military Scientific-Research Institute of the National Defense University.