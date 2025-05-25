РУС ENG

Media: Second round of Russia-Ukraine negotiations to be held in Istanbul again

At present, Istanbul remains the most likely venue for the second round of direct Russian-Ukrainian negotiations.

According to TASS, citing sources, the Vatican will definitely not become the venue for the upcoming negotiations.

The agency noted that logistical reasons are among the factors influencing the decision. It also emphasized that Istanbul remains the most likely option.

According to TASS, all the details will be announced in the near future.

Let us recall that the first round of negotiations between Moscow and Kiev this year took place on May 16.

