Houthis attack Ben Gurion Airport again

25 May. 15:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Shiite Houthi movement, which controls northern Yemen, reported another missile strike on Israel's Ben Gurion Airport.

According to the Houthis, the air attack was carried out using a hypersonic ballistic missile and successfully achieved its objective.

They also claimed that most airlines were complying with their flight restrictions to the Israeli airport, which had seriously affected traffic at the airport.

It should be noted that this is the fourth attack by the Houthis on Ben Gurion in recent days. Earlier, they announced a blockade of air traffic.