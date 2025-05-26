Azerbaijan and Pakistan discuss regional issues

26 May. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov held a telephone conversation with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Ishaq Dar, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported.

During the call, the FMs exchanged views on issues stemming from the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, as well as various aspects of their bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda. The existing strategic partnership was highly valued, and plans for future engagements were reviewed.

In addition, the diplomats discussed other bilateral and regional matters of mutual interest.