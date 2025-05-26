Trump informs of progress in talks with Iran

26 May. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States has held positive talks with Iran and reached progress on the issue of Tehran’s nuclear program.

Trump said he had "very good’ talks about Iran today and yesterday". The U.S. President noted the U.S. has achieved "real and serious progress" on the issue of the nuclear deal with Tehran.

"We had some very good talks with Iran and let’s see what happens, but I think we could have some good news on the Iran front. I have a feeling I might be telling you something good. We’ve had some real progress, serious progress," Trump said.

"I really would like to see that happen. And I think there’s a good chance that it could happen," the U.S. leader noted, speaking of concluding the nuclear deal.

The fifth round of Iran-U.S. nuclear talks was held in Rome on May 23. Oman is mediating the negotiating process.