Iran ready for compromises in talks with U.S.

27 May. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran is open to compromises on its nuclear program in talks with the United States, but uranium enrichment remains non-negotiable, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said.

"If the intention is to make sure that Iran’s nuclear program would not be weaponized, I think that’s something that we could simply do,” Esmail Baghaei said.

Asked by CNN how a compromise can be reached in talks, the spokesman said, “So many ways” without specifying.

However, he added that Iran’s right to nuclear energy would have to be protected, echoing the long-standing Iranian position on talks.