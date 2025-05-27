Turkish President congratulates people of Azerbaijan on Independence Day

27 May. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

On behalf of Turkish people and on his own behalf, Erdogan congratulated Ilham Aliyev and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Independence Day of Azerbaijan.

"On the anniversary of this significant holiday, Türkiye takes pride in the achievements of Azerbaijan, with which it always stands by each other on both happy and sad days, both within the region and beyond. We are very pleased with our mutual will to further strengthen our high-level relations in the spirit of 'One nation, two states'," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

The Turkish leader that brotherly relations and exceptional cooperation are bringing the two countries closer to their common development goals day by day, making their countries even stronger and more prosperous, Trend reported.

Erdogan wished the Azerbaijani leader robust health and happiness, and the Azerbaijan welfare and prosperity.