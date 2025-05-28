Iran might accept U.S. inspectors to its nuclear sites

28 May. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran might allow the U.N. atomic watchdog to send U.S. inspectors to Iranian sites if Tehran's talks with Washington succeed, head of the the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami said.

"It is normal that inspectors from hostile countries are not allowed, but if a nuclear deal is reached, we might allow American inspectors working for the International Atomic Energy Agency to visit our nuclear sites," Mohammad Eslami said.

Iran's nuclear chief stressed that enrichment is the foundation and pillar of Iran's nuclear industry.

Iran and the U.S. are expected to hold a sixth round of talks to solve a decades-long dispute over Iran's nuclear programme, with U.S. President Donald Trump predicting "good news".