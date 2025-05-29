Erdoğan: Türkiye and Armenia will only benefit from achieving peace

29 May. 18:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke about the process of normalization of Turkish-Armenian relations.

Erdoğan noted that today Ankara is undergoing a gradual normalization process with Yerevan.

The Turkish leader also stressed that Türkiye and Armenia would only benefit from achieving peace and normalization.

In addition, Erdoğan said that Ankara welcomes the prospects of peace between Baku and Yerevan. He added that Türkiye is closely following this process.

The President said that Türkiye is contributing to the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement and is ready to continue doing so.