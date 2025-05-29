Hydroelectric power plants in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur to save 200 million cubic meters of gas

29 May. 19:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

38 hydroelectric power plants (HPPs) have been launched in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, the operation of which is expected to save up to 200 million cubic meters of gas every year, according to media reports.

The operation of these plants will also have a positive impact on the environmental situation in the region: emissions of 400 thousand tons of carbon dioxide are prevented.

As Ramiz Valiyev, Director of the ES Yaşıl enerji energy company, noted, the new Ashagi Malibeyli and Mirik HPPs will be capable of producing 20 million kWh of environmentally friendly energy, which will save more than 4 million cubic meters of gas. The launch of the hydroelectric power plant will also prevent about 8,000 tons of carbon dioxide from entering the atmosphere, Trend reports.

The stations will also serve an important social function: residents of the Lachin region will be able to find work there.