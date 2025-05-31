Iran to build two more nuclear power plants

31 May. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran plans to build two nuclear power plants in the south and north of the country, head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization Mohammad Eslami said.

"By the end of the seventh plan for the development of nuclear power plants, the capacity of the country’s nuclear power plants will reach 3.000 megawatts, and the ground has been prepared for the construction of two nuclear power plants in the south and north of the country," Mohammad Eslami said.

At present, Iran has only one commercial-scale reactor in operation at Bushehr. A contract was signed with Rosatom for the construction of the NPP's second and third power units.

Earlier, Rosatom CEO Alexei Likhachev said that the site for another Russian-designed nuclear power plant in Iran has been determined, but the start of work is still far off.