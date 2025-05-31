Hamas to accept Witkoff’s proposal - report

31 May. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Palestinian movement Hamas is likely to accept a new proposal from U.S. presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff regarding a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, but with a number of conditions, Al Arabiya reported.

According to the TV channel’s sources, Hamas will demand the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza in small groups over 60 days rather than within 2 days as previously agreed.

Additionally, Hamas is expected to demand "real guarantees" from the U.S. that Israel will comply with the future agreement.

According to the radicals, the current Witkoff proposal leaves the Israeli authorities "free to resume the war in Gaza." Hamas is also likely to protest the document's lack of a clear plan for the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the enclave.

The new proposal for a 60-day ceasefire also suggested that Hamas should release 10 living Israeli hostages.