Shusha hosts International Children's Creativity Festival

1 Jun. 14:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The International Children's Creativity Festival "Shusha - the cultural pearl of the unity of the Turkic peoples" was held in the Azerbaijani city of Shusha on June 1. The event was organized by the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan.

About 300 schoolchildren from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Hungary and other countries took part. They showcased the music and dance traditions of their countries.

The goal of the festival was to further strengthen friendship and cooperation among children, while also providing a platform for them to worthily present the history and culture of their countries.