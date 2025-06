2 Jun. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's national minifootball team was crowned world champion for the first time on June 1, defeating Hungary 4-2 in the final of the Minifootball World Cup held in Baku.

Led by head coach Elshad Guliyev, Azerbaijan delivered a confident performance against the Hungarian team.

In the third-place playoff, Serbia beat Montenegro 3-0 in a commanding display to claim the bronze medal.