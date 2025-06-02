Russia's delegation arrives in Istanbul for talks

2 Jun. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian delegation has arrived in Istanbul to take part in talks with the Ukrainian side scheduled for June 2.

The Russian negotiating team is led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky.

The meeting is to start at 13:00 local time (same as Moscow time) in the Ciragan Palace.

The Ukrainian delegation led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov will include 14 people.

The previous round of talks was held on May 16, resulting in agreements on a 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner swap and an exchange of documents on a potential ceasefire.