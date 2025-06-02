2 Jun. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to Vladimir Medinsky, Aide to the Russian president, Russia and Ukraine have reached an agreement to conduct the largest prisoner exchange. This was announced after negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul on June 2.

"We have agreed on the largest prisoner exchange",

Medinsky announced.

The total number of prisoners to be exchsnged will be at least 1,000.

The second round of direct Russian-Ukrainian negotiations took place in Istanbul and lasted more than an hour. Vladimir Medinsky, Mikhail Galuzin, Igor Kostyukov and Alexander Fomin participated in the talks from the Russian side. The first round took place in the same Turkish city on May 16.