USA acknowledges disagreements with Israel over Iran

2 Jun. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee commented on recent reports of tensions between the USA and Israel.

In an interview with Fox News, he emphasized that while disagreements may arise between the countries, there is no need to fear a breakdown in ties.

"Sometimes there are disagreements about further steps in the war in Gaza, the return of hostages home, or perhaps how to avoid a full-scale war with Iran. Of course, and that's natural",

Huckabee said.

He also expressed hope that negotiations between the USA and Iran on the nuclear deal would continue and help avoid a military conflict.

Let us recall that five rounds of Iranian-American talks on the nuclear issue took place in April-May. Three of them were organized in Oman, and two were held in Italy.