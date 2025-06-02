Azerbaijani athletes win medals at Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup

2 Jun. 22:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Representatives of the Azerbaijani national acrobatic gymnastics team successfully performed at the World Cup, which took place from May 29 to June 1 in Burgas, Bulgaria, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation reports.

The mixed pair of Sabir Agayev and Milana Aliyeva claimed silver, showing a result of 27.130 points.

The men's pair also secured second place on the podium, with judges rating the performance of Murad Rafiyev and Daniel Abbasov at 28.800 points.

The third silver medal was won by the men's group: Abdullah al-Mashaikhi, Seymur Jafarov, Riad Safarov and Rasul Seyidli scored 28.840 points and took second place.