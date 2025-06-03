Houthis say they attacked Israel’s Ben Gurion airport

3 Jun. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Houthis from Yemen's rebel Ansar Allah movement have delivered a missile strike on Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport, the movement’s military spokesperson Yahya Saree said.

He said that the missile forces conducted a military operation and delivered a strike on the Ben Gurion Airport in Israel with the use of a hypersonic ballistic missile.

According to the Houthi spokesman, the airport suspended operations after the attack.

Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces said that it had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen.